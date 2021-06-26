48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Winners Gallery

Outstanding Drama Series: General Hospital
Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)
Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)
Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Max Gail (ex-Mike, GH)
Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Marla Adams (ex-Dina, Y&R)
Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series: Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS)
Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series: Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS)
Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series: Y&R
Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series: GH
Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock