Benard wood

PHOTOS

48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Winners Gallery

Benard wood

Credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

View gallery 9

48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Winners Gallery
1 of 9
Close gallery
Outstanding Drama Series: General Hospital

Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)

Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Max Gail (ex-Mike, GH)

Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Marla Adams (ex-Dina, Y&R)

Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series: Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS)

Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series: Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS)

Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series: Y&R

Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series: GH

Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , ,
Comments