Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Bids Farewell To King and Mealor

On her Instagram page, Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) posted pics of Hunter King (Summer), who plays her on-screen daughter, and Michael Mealor (Kyle), who, as Digest first reported, are leaving the No. 1 soap. “It’s a little love for @hunterking and @michael.mealor I love them both SO much!!” she wrote. “I will miss them. I want so badly for them to jump and follow their dreams and really make it happen. I believe in them completely. They are Super Stars!! I have said that from day one. Maybe they can ‘stop by’ here and there❤️ I love you guys! Go get um!!! #YR.”