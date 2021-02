In a social media post, Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) posted a special set of photographs to mark the one-year passing of her mother, Lee Phillip Bell, the co-creator of Y&R and B&B. “My mom left me this special @Dior dress that she was photographed in for work,” Bell posted. “Instead of it sitting in the closet, I made a special memory. Today is the 1 year anniversary of her passing. Miss you mom!” To see the picture, click here.