Y&R's Colleen Zenk And B&B's Darin Brooks Chat With Michael Fairman

Today, Wednesday, January 24, Michael Fairman will host livestream interviews with two popular stars: Colleen Zenk (Jordan, YOUNG AND RESTLESS) and Darin Brooks (Wyatt, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL).

Zenk will be discussing the latest developments in Jordan’s vendetta against Nikki and the Newman clan, among other hot topics, with Fairman at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. To view the livestream, click here.

Brooks will chat with Fairman at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT to share intel on taping his recent exit scene with Don Diamont (Bill), highlights of his time on the CBS soap, being a girl dad and more. That livestream can be found here.