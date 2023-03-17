Y&R Stars Show Off Their Dance Moves

As part of the countdown to Y&R’s 50th anniversary celebration, Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) organized a dance party with her co-stars that she created, edited, filmed and directed. She posted, “After your loyalty and support for all these years, the least we could do to say THANK YOU is to show our best moves!!! 💃🕺You got us to #YR50 #thereisnouswithoutyou We are kicking off a big week!!! Lots of celebrating and wanted you to feel part of the party!!” Check out this fun, behind the scenes video here.