Y&R Star’s Little White Lie Comes Out

The movie, A Little White Lie, which stars Kate Hudson, Don Johnson, Zach Braff and Michael Shannon is set for release in theaters, as well as on digital and On Demand on March 3, and includes a familiar soap face: Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R), who plays the president of a university where Hudson and Johnson’s characters are professors. “The president’s job is to look out for the college at all costs,” Linder shares with Digest exclusively. “She is in charge and makes sure that everyone is aware of that. Most of my scenes are with Kate and I really enjoyed working with her. Don made me laugh when he was on camera or off, and Zach is a very kind and giving actor. I loved to watch Michael work and would go on set even when I didn’t have scenes with him.” Other soap alums in the flick to look out for are Wendie Malick (Miss Jones, LOVE OF LIFE et al) and Peyton List (ex-Bess, ALL MY CHILDREN).