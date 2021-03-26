Y&R Star Reveals Sister’s Cancer Diagnosis

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) took to social media to share that her sister, Payton, was recently diagnosed with Lymphoma. She and her brother have started a GoFundMe page to help with costs associated with fighting the disease. She posted in part, “Last Friday March 19th my little sister Payton was rushed to Children’s hospital Los Angeles for a then unknown medical condition. Lots of tests, scans and ultrasounds later we got the devastating diagnosis of Lymphoma.” To read her post in full, click here and to donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.