Y&R Gears Up For Milestone Show

Get ready for Y&R’s celebration of their upcoming 12,000th episode that airs on December 1! The fun and drama kicks off on November 30, as Chance and Abby’s splashy wedding plays out through the week. Devon will officiate the ceremony, with both sides of the bride’s families, the Newmans and Abbotts, in attendance, as well as the groom’s mother, Nina, and grandmother, Jill. As previously reported, Donny Boaz (Chance) was unavailable for these scenes due to his Covid diagnosis and his role will be played by Melissa Ordway’s (Abby) real-life husband, Justin Gaston (ex-Ben, DAYS). To see a preview, click here.