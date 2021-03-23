Y&R Casts Role Of Moses

Jacob Aaron Gaines has been tapped by Y&R to play Moses Winters, son of the late Neil Winters and Sofia Dupre. “I’m honored to be playing Neil’s son and to show Y&R fans a little piece of him,” the newcomer tells Digest. “I’m thrilled to be able to do that. Kristoff’s [St. John, ex-Neil] story hit me pretty hard and I’m sure I won’t understand the true gravity of it until I’m further into playing Moses. For now, it’s a huge privilege for me.” Gaines had a supporting role in the Netflix feature, FATAL AFFAIR, opposite Omar Epps and Nia Long (ex-Kat, GUIDING LIGHT), and has appeared in over six national commercials. Moses arrives in Genoa City to connect with siblings Lily and Devon and his cousin, Nate, on Thursday, April 1.