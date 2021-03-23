Jacob Aaron Gaines has been tapped by Y&R to play Moses Winters, son of the late Neil Winters and Sofia Dupre. “I’m honored to be playing Neil’s son and to show Y&R fans a little piece of him,” the newcomer tells Digest. “I’m thrilled to be able to do that. Kristoff’s [St. John, ex-Neil] story hit me pretty hard and I’m sure I won’t understand the true gravity of it until I’m further into playing Moses. For now, it’s a huge privilege for me.” Gaines had a supporting role in the Netflix feature, FATAL AFFAIR, opposite Omar Epps and Nia Long (ex-Kat, GUIDING LIGHT), and has appeared in over six national commercials. Moses arrives in Genoa City to connect with siblings Lily and Devon and his cousin, Nate, on Thursday, April 1.
Casting News
Y&R Casts Role Of Moses
Comments