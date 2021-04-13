Y&R Alum Books New Role

Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R) has been cast in the new Apple comedy series, ACAPULCO, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The actress will play the role of Diane, who is the CEO of the resort, Acapulco. The actress tweeted, “So excited to finally share the news! Beyond thrilled and honored to be part of this!!! Thank you @DEADLINE @AppleTV @LionsgateTV Can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to here in Mexico. Get ready for some FUN my Darlings!”