2000: After moving in with Nancy and Craig, Chloe struggled to feel at home and lashed out at Nancy. At school, she was bullied by classmates like Mimi and Philip.

2001: Chloe grew closer to Philip, who was forced to lie to her about his father, Victor, being dead. Chloe continued to clash with Brady.

2002: Chloe passed out and began bleeding from her nose; Philip briefed Craig and Nancy about what happened, over Chloe’s objections. Nancy checked on Chloe and found her unconscious and bleeding again.

2003: Chloe, who needed a bone marrow transplant, made love with Brady for the first time.

2005: Chloe underwent plastic surgery after a car accident left her face scarred. She was adamant about not revealing herself to Brady (who believed she was dead) until her face healed.

2008: Chloe was among the passengers on John’s plane that crashed in a cold, mountainous area. She and Philip took off their clothes and huddled together to prevent hypothermia. They agreed not to tell anyone about the intimate encounter, since Chloe was married to Brady.

2009: Maggie pressed Chloe, who was engaged to Lucas, to end her affair with Daniel. Chloe broke things off with Lucas. Lucas learned of their infidelity before he and Chloe were injured in an explosion, but when he woke up, he had no memory of her betrayal.

2010: Desperate to give Daniel a child, Chloe told him that she was expecting, which proved to be false. Daniel suggested that a fragile Chloe get counseling; instead, she turned to Philip for emotional support.

2011: Chloe sank into a deep depression after Daniel learned Parker was Philip’s son and left her. She attempted suicide, but Philip arrived in time to save her.

2013: Chloe and Anne teamed up to end Daniel and Jennifer’s budding romance. She provoked Victor into throwing her out of the mansion, and Daniel invited her and Parker to move in with him.

2017: Chloe and Nicole faced off in court over Holly, and Chloe was awarded full custody. Chloe made plans to move to New York and filed a restraining order against Nicole.

2019: Stefan invited Chloe to move into the DiMera mansion because men were after her to avenge El Fideo’s death. Chloe tried to help Stefan chuck his obsession with Gabby, Abigail’s alter ego.

2021: Chloe agreed to play nurse while Brady recovered from a gunshot wound. Kristen posed as Susan to keep an eye on the duo and Chloe was perplexed when “Susan” accused her of going after another woman’s man.

2022: Chloe was shocked to learn that her dad was romantically involved with Leo.