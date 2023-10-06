What Is Travis Kelce’s Soap Connection?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be making worldwide headlines for his rumored romance with Taylor Swift, but he has a soap connection, too. In resurfaced clip from New Heights, his podcast with brother, Jason, their mother, Donna, revealed that Travis was named for her favorite soap character at the time. In the exchange with her sons, she says, “You remember that you guys were saying that I named him after the fat kid on Overboard? … Okay, there was another Travis, on a soap opera… And I just had thought he was the most gorgeous man in the whole world and I named you after him.” She is, of course, referring to ALL MY CHILDREN’s Travis Montgomery, played by the late Larkin Malloy, who played the Pine Valley role from 1987-1991, and again in 1997; 1998; 2001. Travis Kelce was born in 1989. To see the clip — and how her sons reacted — click here.