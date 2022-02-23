Wes Ramsey Says Good-Bye To GH

In an Instagram message, Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) posted a farewell to GH, his soap home since 2017. “Thank you for taking the journey with me,” he wrote. “To those who were kind & supportive, my heart has felt inspired by you. To my friends & family (& the fans everywhere), it has been an honor to give everything I had to this & I will never forget how fun it was to entertain you. To the cast & crew, thank you for welcoming me into your world & for giving me a chance to play with you each day. To the writers, producers & directors, thank you for trusting me with all we did together. It was one helluva ride… #GH#peteraugust #actorslife #mydreamscametrue”