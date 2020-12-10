We Hit Sal Stowers With Some Seriously Silly Questions

As a former winner, what would you say Lani’s chances are of winning AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL? “She’s very determined and driven and fierce. I think those are all qualities that are needed to win that show. I think she can pull it off.”

You’re a certified personal trainer. If you could train the residents of Salem, who would be your best client? “Xander would be my best. He’s always out running.”

If you got to create an alternate personality for Lani, what would her name be and what would she be like? “I would want to make her some evil, dark, vixen warrior and I would probably name her Jemma.”

If you could relive one day of your life, what would it be? “I think the last time I saw my grandmother. I remember we were watching the show and I was kind of in a rush to leave that day. She was asking me so much about the show and I wouldn’t tell her. I said, ‘You gotta watch, you gotta watch.’ I just wish I would have told her everything.”

Which is less comfortable to wear, a pregnancy pad or a nun’s habit? “Oh, the pregnancy pad, for sure. It’s pushing on my bladder and I have to pee. I can’t breathe. It’s so many layers to take off just to go to the bathroom.”

What was the first concert you ever went to? “This is gonna sound ridiculous, but I think the first concert I went to was B2K.”

If you could play Lani on a prime-time cop show, past or present, which would it be and why? “I really liked J-Lo’s show, SHADES OF BLUE. And also, TRUE DETECTIVE. Yes! Come on. I would love to be on TRUE DETECTIVE!”

What food would you like to see disappear from the face of the earth? “Meat. And I know people are going to come after me for that one. I truly believe that as humans and how we have evolved, the way that we are slaughtering animals for human consumption is not needed.”