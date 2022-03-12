Vincent Irizarry Has Emergency Surgery

Vincent Irizarry (ex-Deimos, DAYS et al) underwent emergency head surgery on Friday, March 11, following an incident that took place in December. His girlfriend, Yvonne Glisson (@skygirl313), shared on Instagram, “Back in December, Vincent was walking out a restaurant/bar and witnessed a man being volatile to his wife in the parking lot. He went right over to intervene and calm the man down and instead was then violently hit to the ground himself, suffering multiple bruises and a serious head gash and concussion resulting in fluid to his brain.

The man then proceeded to beat his wife unconscious. Vincent was rushed to the ER and had to be treated for his head wound, injuries and tests run. Unfortunately, that fluid has increased substantially over the last 3 months requiring emergency head surgery this Friday morning.” Glisson then posted a photo of the soap vet, with an update on his recovery. “Vincent’s surgeon performed the procedure early this am skillfully but finding a bit more than he expected,” she wrote. “But he has been watched and tested all day and thankfully fluid has not increased again. They will keep him there and be watching for that or any complications and observing his condition before sending him home. Otherwise Vincent has been awake all day talking, eating and being his ever charming self even with his head bandaged and tubes coming out all over him! On behalf of Vincent, Thank you for all the love and well wishes. It is not overlooked or taken for granted. He is as always grateful.” We are wishing Vincent a very speedy recovery!