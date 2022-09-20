Who is the last co-star you texted? “I’m on a group thread with [DAYS’s] Eric Martsolf [Brady], Brandon Barash [Stefan] and Carson Boatman [Johnny]. We are doing sort of a DAYS [band] and we’re working on some songs.”

How do you take your coffee? “A little bit of sugar and a little bit of milk. I wish I could say I take it black, but I don’t!”

What kitchen item do you use most regularly? “My sauté pan, my egg pan. After I work out, I do a robust egg scramble with vegetables and a little bit of cheese.”

What was your last binge-watch? “CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM.”

What store could you browse for hours? “Barnes & Noble. I love bookstores.”