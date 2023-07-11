Promo banner Promo banner

Interview

Tuesday Fast Five With Peter Porte

Tuesday Fast Five With Peter Porte (Dimitri, DAYS)

What’s something you’re really good at? “Hosting game night. It’s one of my favorite things to do with a group of people and watch my friends participate in.”

What’s something that’s always in your fridge? “String cheese. I love cheap, processed white string cheese.”

If you had to start a new career tomorrow, what would it be? “A park ranger. I was just in New York and saw they had Central Park rangers. I’ve visited more than half of the national parks in the U.S. I love the [uniforms] and the dope hats. Those hats are awesome. I would love to wear that every day.”

What’s the last thing you listened to in your car? “I have ASMR [Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response]. It was very popular about a year ago. For me, I love the sound of a vacuum cleaner, that white noise. If I have to think and drown something out, I will put that on, especially when I’m driving.”

What’s the last thing you ordered online? “A friend of mine is having a 40th birthday. I ordered these party poppers and glow sticks.”

Filed Under: ,
Comments