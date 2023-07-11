Tuesday Fast Five With Peter Porte (Dimitri, DAYS)

What’s something you’re really good at? “Hosting game night. It’s one of my favorite things to do with a group of people and watch my friends participate in.”

What’s something that’s always in your fridge? “String cheese. I love cheap, processed white string cheese.”

If you had to start a new career tomorrow, what would it be? “A park ranger. I was just in New York and saw they had Central Park rangers. I’ve visited more than half of the national parks in the U.S. I love the [uniforms] and the dope hats. Those hats are awesome. I would love to wear that every day.”

What’s the last thing you listened to in your car? “I have ASMR [Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response]. It was very popular about a year ago. For me, I love the sound of a vacuum cleaner, that white noise. If I have to think and drown something out, I will put that on, especially when I’m driving.”

What’s the last thing you ordered online? “A friend of mine is having a 40th birthday. I ordered these party poppers and glow sticks.”