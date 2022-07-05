What’s your favorite way to procrastinate? “Watch bad reality TV or scroll through Instagram.”

What is your go-to takeout? “Thai food and yellow chicken curry is my jam.”

What state have you not been to but want to visit? “Montana! I’m watching YELLOWSTONE and it takes place in Montana, so I want to go there and ride horses!”

What TV show from your childhood would you like to see get rebooted? “RAGS TO RICHES. It was a musical comedy about this guy who adopts five orphaned girls. I’m too old to play one of the orphans but I’ll somehow make it work.”

Have you ever had an imaginary friend? “Yes, when I was a little girl, I had these two imaginary friends I named Say and May.”