Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) answers our five burning questions!

What’s the last thing you bought with cash? “Two copies of my daughter’s birth certificate in order to get her passport renewed in an expedited manner. You have to pay in cash, and luckily, I had a crisp $100 in my wallet, which is very unusual for me.”

What is the least-used room in your house? “[Daughter] Verity’s bedroom, because she sleeps in my arms every night, still, so her bedroom is like a museum to the idea of children having bedrooms!”

What’s your go-to sushi order? “Crispy rice, spicy tuna with a side of spicy mayo, or yellowtail jalapeño at Nobu.”

If you went to college today, what would you major in? “I did a master’s program in spiritual psychology years ago and I would go further down that route, with a side order of philosophy.”

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “It truly was GENERAL HOSPITAL. I never missed it!”