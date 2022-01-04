If your dressing room was on fire, what would you grab first? “My six-foot Dean Martin cut-out.”
What’s your favorite city to visit? “New York. I haven’t been in about 10 years, so I’d love to go back there.”
How do you take your coffee? “I take it with a good dose of cream. No black coffee for me! Cream, no sugar.”
What are you sentimental about? “My Vespa. Actually, I have two, and one of them, I’m afraid to say, might be put to sleep soon. I love that Vespa. I got it from Billy Warlock [ex-A.J.] and Julie Pinson [ex-Billie, DAYS et al].”
Who can you do the best impression of? “Peter Lorre from Casablanca.”