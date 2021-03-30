Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What’s the screen saver on your phone? “A photo of myself and my boyfriend.”

What is always in your fridge? “Soup.”

What is never in your fridge? “Cheese. It’s sad, but neither me nor my boyfriend can eat it, so it’s never in our fridge.”

What’s your favorite holiday? “I love the winter holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, but this last Christmas was so wonderful, I’m going to go with Christmas.”

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “I loved SPONGEBOB [SQUAREPANTS] and I loved THAT’S SO RAVEN.”