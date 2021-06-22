What’s your surefire way to de-stress? “Hitting golf balls is definitely my de-stresser. I can do it for hours, throw on some music and just bang away.”

Which TV show would you like to see come back or get rebooted? “WEST WING was an all-time home run. They could easily reboot that and make it amazing. [Aaron] Sorkin is a genius and I loved every episode. I want to play the president — who golfs too much [laughs].”

Aside from a dog and cat, what animal would you love to have for a pet? “I have always wanted a pet owl. I think they are amazing animals and it would be super-cool to just roll around with an owl on your shoulder. Definitely a conversation piece.”

What was your favorite birthday gift? “My wife got me curtains for my man cave. They have been back-ordered and we had myriad issues getting them. I am currently staring at them on my room floor and am dreaming about them being installed ASAP!”

Who’s your oldest friend, who you’re still in touch with? “My homies, Fino and Ice. Yes, nicknames, but their identities shall remain nameless. We’ve been squad members for almost 30 years. They are quality dudes and I love having them around still.”

