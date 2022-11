What toppings do you like on your pizza? “Pepperoni and more pepperoni.”

What is your best domestic skill? “I know how to cook and I know how to bring my wife coffee in the morning.”

What is the screensaver on your phone? “Miss Savannah [his daughter] in a hammock.”

What’s the last show you binge-watched? “DOOGIE [KAMEALOHA], M.D. on Disney Plus.”

What do you wish you had more free time for? “Probably sitting and reading a book.”