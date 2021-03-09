Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who’s your oldest friend? “Rachael, we met in dance class and have been friends for 36 years. If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t remember anything about my childhood; thankfully, she remembers everything!”

What’s your favorite season? “The summer has always been my favorite season. There’s nothing better than the sun, the ocean and salty hair.”

How do you get out of a bad mood? “If I’m in a funk, I need to move my body, so that either means a workout or a long walk. It really helps me shift my energy.”

What do you fear? “I’m petrified of heights. I jumped from a high diving board once when I was younger and I swore I would never do it again.”

What was your worst birthday gift? “An electric toothbrush.”