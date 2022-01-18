Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is your favorite way to procrastinate? “Either online shopping or doing chores around the house, or taking a bath or color coordinating my closet.”

What’s the best birthday you ever had? “My 40th. I got married, found out I was pregnant and turned 40 all in the same weekend.”

If you had to relocate to another country, which one would you choose? “We’re already thinking of Portugal. It’s like living in a cheaper Italy, plus my husband has friends who summer there.”

What’s your best celebrity impression? “I do a really good Jim Carrey as Ace Ventura.”

Have you ever pretended you’re someone else other than you? “I used to have this baby-sitter when I was pretty young and I thought she was the coolest person ever. I even made a fake ID and changed my name to hers.”