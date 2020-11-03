Tuesday Fast Five With Eden McCoy

Who would you be most star-struck by if you met them in person? “Gerard Butler. I grew up obsessed with Phantom of the Opera and the Phantom in the movie is Gerard Butler. I can’t even, like, fathom meeting him. I have such a deep, emotional attachment that I don’t even know if I want to meet him! I would not be okay.”

What do you wish you had more free time for? “Travel. I’m so grateful for my job, but sometimes it’s hard when I see my friends able to travel and I can’t because I’m working.”

What could you teach a class in? “Probably time management. I struggle with it, but I’m able to pull it off.”

What’s your least favorite household chore? “Cleaning my room. If you saw my room, you’d be like, ‘Oh, this is so clean!’ But in my mom’s eyes, it’s HOARDERS.”

What do you have an irrational fear of? “Spiders. I totally hate spiders. They freak me out.”