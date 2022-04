What is your least favorite food? “Eggs.”

What’s the last thing you bought online? “Wall tape to hang posters.”

Who in the cast would you trust to dog-sit for you? “Laura [Wright, Carly] because I’ve seen her play with her dog.”

What song will always get you on the dance floor? “ ‘Temperature’ by Sean Paul.”

What’s the most dominant color in your wardrobe? “Black.”