Jessica Serfaty (Sloan, DAYS) answers our five burning questions!

What was your best birthday ever? “It was my first-ever surprise birthday five years ago. My whole life I always wanted a surprise birthday. Every year I’d think someone was going to toss me one, so I’d walk around every corner with expectancy, and it never happened. That year, it felt like my boyfriend at the time had planned nothing. I was so sad and was getting catty with him. Then that evening, I walked into a restaurant, and all my friends were there. I broke down into tears crying. I was so overjoyed that someone planned a surprise party for me.”

What is your favorite dessert? “Any fried bread with cinnamon and sugar on it.”

If you could star in any movie from any decade, what would it be and who would you want to play? “Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. It’s a fabulous role.”

What U.S. state do you most want to visit and why? “Washington, because I’m obsessed with eerie, rainy places. It seems like kind of a miserable happy place.”

What is your signature coffee drink? “A cortado with oat milk. It’s an espresso shot with steamed milk and very similar to a macchiato.”