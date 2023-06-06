What were your favorite TV shows as a kid? “DEGRASSI HIGH was my jam. I also watched a lot of SURVIVOR back then and GOSSIP GIRL.”

What’s your favorite day of the weekend? “I’m a Sunday girl because I am a grandma at heart. Sundays are usually days where nothing is scheduled. I usually like to make a great dinner and hang out with the dogs in the backyard.”

Did you ever have an imaginary friend? “When I was little, I deeply loved Christmas, so my imaginary friend was Rupert, the head elf from the North Pole. I fully believed Rupert was a real entity and existed, and that we were close friends.”

What was your most memorable Christmas/holiday gift? “One Christmas, I asked for a television in my room that had a VCR and a DVD player built in it. It was like getting two gifts.”

What is your least favorite household chore? “I actually don’t mind doing laundry, I just hate putting it away. I don’t know why completing the second half of the task is very tough for me.”