How do you shake off a bad mood? “Meditating is always the best way for me. Even better if I can make it into a guided meditation class. A good, hard workout always gets me feeling great, too.”

What’s your go-to comfort food? “Cereal! Any kind, really. I try to stick to ones that have simple ingredients so I can binge a bit and not suffer too badly after.”

Whose advice do you trust the most? “My wife’s. I bounce all my decisions off of her. I even have her proof my Instagram posts first.”

What food is always in your fridge? “Strawberries and blueberries. No matter if I’m sticking to a specific way of eating, or having a free day, berries are something I love.”

What’s your favorite board game? “Probably Sorry! Just so many good memories as a kid, and also playing with my own kids.”