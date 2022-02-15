What was the longest book you ever read and was it worth it? “The Hobbit and very worth it. I love that book. It’s definitely in my wheelhouse.”

What was your best birthday? “My last birthday was really lovely. My boyfriend took me to a museum and out to dinner. It was just the two of us and very romantic.”

Describe the perfect sandwich. “This is going to sound so bougie, but I had this incredible sandwich in Florence that was salty, crispy bread with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and tomato jam. It was the best sandwich I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

Do you believe in Bigfoot, aliens or ghosts? “All of the above. I believe that there are people who believe in them. I’ll be happy to go on a little mind vacation with anyone.”

Which celebrity can you impersonate? “I have friends who tell me I can do a pretty good Jennifer Coolidge.”