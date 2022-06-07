If you had to relocate to another country, which one would you choose? “Either Spain, because I have so many friends there and the people are beautiful inside and out, or Japan. I visited there for the first time two years ago and fell instantly in love with everything about their culture, attention to detail and their food.”

What was your best birthday? “I’ve had many birthdays at Neverland Ranch, but my parents threw me a surprise party for my 18th birthday that was awesome. There were friends who came that I hadn’t seen in years, and I got my first car.”

What’s your take on clowns? “I’m fine with them. I became aware at a very young age of how movies are made, so I was never scared of clowns. When I was 6, I used to make my grandma watch The Exorcist with the lights out just to see how much it scared her.”

What is your favorite snack? “Homemade Chex Mix. I don’t like the pretzels and bagel chips and nuts. I just use the cereal.”

Did you ever have an imaginary friend? “When I was around 5, I had an imaginary friend named Muddy Fudwant, who was a little Black kid around my age.”