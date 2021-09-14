What is your favorite game show? “FAMILY FEUD, and also because of Wayne [Brady, ex-Reese], I have to include LET’S MAKE A DEAL.”
What’s your favorite movie soundtrack? “Remember the Titans.”
What’s the worst job you worked prior to acting? “I worked at a pet hotel and and I had to clean over 300 cat boxes a day.”
What’s the most important quality in a friend? “Honesty and communication.”
What is your greatest useless talent? “I can shake my eyeballs. Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy] and I can both do it. We’ll scare Scott [Clifton, Liam] sometimes because he hates when we do it.”