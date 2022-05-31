What’s the nastiest thing you’ve tasted? “Liverwurst. It was disgusting and so gross. I’ve never spit out anything before, I’ll just finish that bite, but I spit out liverwurst in the trash can.”

If you had to change your first name, what would you choose? “Hmm … what would go with Luckinbill? How about Linda Luckinbill?”

What feature do you want in your house but your spouse won’t allow it? “I bought an electric toilet in one bathroom and I’d like to get another one in the other bathroom but I think Thad [Luckinbill, ex-J.T.] would get mad at me. They’re really expensive but so worth it. They open for you, the seat heats up, it flushes by itself and there’s a bidet. It’s so nice.”

What’s your favorite family tradition? “We always have a birthday party for our dogs and we get them a cake. The kids always remember the dogs’ birthday but not so much mine.”

What is your perfect sandwich? “I love sandwiches! Grilled cheese on white bread with prosciutto!”