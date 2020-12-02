Tristan Rogers Marks 40 Years As GH’s Scorpio

Tristan Rogers made his debut as Robert Scorpio on GH on December 2, 1980, and reflects on his 40th anniversary in the current issue of Soap Opera Digest. “To look back and think I’ve been associated with this show for 40 years is pretty incredible, but to try to put that into words is difficult,” he shares. “As someone once said, you can’t dwell on the past; you’re as good as your next show. As long as I can entertain people, I’m doing the right thing. As the years have gone by, I’ve managed to attract an across-the-board demographic across the audience, which is great. To think that from the ’80s to now, 40 years down the line, people still like what I’m doing, that’s really gratifying. You think to yourself, ‘Yeah, I did the right thing. I’m not sure what I did, but I did the right thing!’ I look back on it with a degree of pride.”