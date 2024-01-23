Tonight: Brighton Hertford (ex-B.J., GENERAL HOSPITAL) Chats With Michael Fairman

Brighton Hertford, who recently reprised the role of B.J. Jones on GH in the episodes surrounding the death of Bobbie Spencer, will join Michael Fairman for a livestream chat on Tuesday, January 23, at 9 PM E.T./6 PM P.T.

Hertford began her GH career when she was just a few months old and stayed with the show until B.J.’s tragic death in 1994. She now works in the tech industry in Utah, but happily accepted GH’s invitation to return to take part in the special episodes paying tribute to her late on-screen mom, Jacklyn Zeman (ex-Bobbie).

