Tom Pelphrey And Kaley Cuoco: Pregnant!

Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT et al) and girlfriend, Kaley Cuoco of THE BIG BANG THEORY fame, are expecting their first child, a girl. The stars’ shared a series of photos to celebrate their happy news. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” she posted. He added, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️” Congratulations to the happy couple! Check out the photos here and here.