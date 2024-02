Blake Berris (Everett/Bobby, DAYS) will chat live with Michael Fairman during a visit to the Michael Fairman Channel on Wednesday, February 28th beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. The actor will discuss his original run on the show as Nick Fallon as well as his 2023 return as Everett and his juicy current storyline. To watch live, click here.