Alan Locher will bring together cast members from THE BAY for a live interview for his YouTube series, The Locher Room. Participating in the chat are Kristos Andrews (Pete), Brandon Beemer (Evan; Shawn, DAYS), Mary Beth Evans (Sara; Kayla, DAYS), Eric Nelsen (Daniel) and Jacklyn Zeman (Sofia; Bobbie, GH). Tune in on Friday, November 13 at 3 p.m. ET and view it here.