Alan Locher will welcome THE BAY cast members Brandon Beemer (Evan; Shawn, DAYS), Celeste Fianna (Tamara), Mike Manning (Caleb; Charlie, DAYS) and Eric Nelsen (Daniel; ex-AJ, ALL MY CHILDREN) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actors will be on hand to discuss the upcoming season 7, which debuts on Monday, December 19. The live interview will take place on Wednesday. December 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.