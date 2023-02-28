Sweeney, Mathison Return In Hannah Swensen Series

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS), Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) and Barbara Niven (ex-Liz, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) are hard at work on a new installment of the popular Hannah Swensen series, CARROT CAKE: A HANNAH SWENSEN MISTERY, premiering later this year on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Original cast member Gabriel Hogan also returns in this latest installment; Sweeney serves as executive producer. “The adventures of Hannah Swensen have long been a favorite among our viewers and we’re thrilled to bring them a new mystery they can try to solve at home along with Hannah,” said Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media. “Being able to reunite Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison and Barbara Niven for this latest installment makes it even sweeter.” Sweeney added,

“The fans of Hannah Swensen are incredible and we are so excited to make more mysteries to share with them. Plus, working together again with Cam and Barbara is so much fun.” In the story, the discovery of a skeleton amid the rubble of a building undergoing renovation reveals that one of Lake Eden’s beloved citizens is not who he claimed to be. Much to the dismay of her fiancé, Detective Mike Kingston (Mathison), Hannah begins to investigate the case on her own. As she tries to piece together the events that led to the murder and tries to learn the victim’s true identity, Hannah even calls on her mother Delores (Niven) as she works to bring the killer to justice and uncover the truth. CARROT CAKE: A HANNAH SWENSEN MYSTERY is from Lighthouse Productions, Inc. and Looking Glass Productions, LLC. Alison Sweeney, Craig Baumgarten Jamie Goehring, Shawn Williamson and Joanne Fluke are executive producers. Pat Williams directs from a script by former DAYS writer Melissa Salmons, based on Fluke’s novel Carrot Cake Murder .