Stars React To John Aniston’s Death

Kristian Alfonso (Hope): “Rest in Peace John It was an Honor knowing you & working with you . Thank you for Always being so Kind & for Always making me laugh .XOXO You will be Greatly missed.”

Arianne Zucker (Nicole): “My heart is so full when I think of this wonderful man, John Aniston! I have nothing but incredible memories of a man who was so professional at his job and always walked in with the best jokes. No one could tell a joke like John! He taught me how to be a better actress. When I would get a note from a director that I didn’t understand at the time, John would say “Just act faster.” Ha! It actually works! I sang him the same tune every single day I saw him! He loved it! Our characters were married for four years and some of my fondest storylines have been with John. I will love him forever and so grateful I was able to know him.”

Wally Kurth (Justin): “John, you were my mentor and acting partner. You taught me without having to say a word. You were a father figure who I tried to make proud. John, I feel so grateful and honored to have known you, laughed with you and called you my friend. RIP.”

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas): “This man taught me so much. The best joke teller in the world. A master Actor. A great man. RIP.”

Staci Greason (ex-Isabella): “John Aniston was a true gentleman. We hadn’t seen each other in years but I remember him as a good and kind fellow actor. Patient and steady with me as my TV dad on Days of Our Lives. (He was always worried about what I was doing with the money I was making lol. He was right to worry like a dad.) And he was so proud of his real daughter.”

Martha Madison (Belle): “John was funny and sharp and an inspiration to all of us. You always knew you were going to laugh a lot when you had scenes with him. Sending my love to his fans, friends and family. #RIP #Days.”

Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS; Kevin, Y&R): “I didn’t know John well but I had the great fortune of working with him a bunch of times. I was always in awe of how dry and sharp his delivery was. He could land an insult like no one else. He was such a gifted actor and I send my love and warm wishes to his family and friends.”

Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie): “A tall tree has fallen in the forest of imagination, where we wander in memory for the pleasure of recalling moments and people we love. For the cast crew and numberless fans of John Aniston, sometimes Victor Kiriakis, he will always be there, with a hero’s handsome good looks and a villain’s scathing wit! ‘Did he really say that!?’ ‘We’re we shocked?’ ‘Did we laugh?’ Oh, yes yes yes. Thank you, John, for decades of drama that were mostly a dream- and days of delight that were as real as could be. Sleep well.

Patrika Darbo (Nancy): “He will be missed. His wit, the man could really tell a joke, his generosity doing scenes with another actor and over all kindness was a gift to us all. Till we met again, keep the angels laughing.”

Kassie DePaiva (ex-Eve): “A truly amazing man. Kind, generous, funny, and talented. I was so blessed to have gotten to work with him. RIP my friend.”

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa): “I am so saddened by the loss of John Aniston. A veteran and consummate professional. He was such a delight to work with and gave me wonderful parting advice when I left #Days. I adore you sir. #RIP”

Sarah Brown (ex-Madison): “John Aniston was one of the kindest, most generous actors I’ve worked with. Such a gentleman. I loved sharing scenes with him & seeing his smiling face on set. He certainly made me feel at home on ‘Days’ from day 1 & I appreciated him. Rest in peace John. Peace and love to his family.”

Robert Mailhouse (ex-Brian): “This really is sad news. What a great gentleman. We played hours of backgammon together in his dressing room. I loved spending time with him. He truly was a gentle soul.”

Darin Brooks (ex-Max; Wyatt, B&B): “Awww man… RIP John… you were one of the greats!”