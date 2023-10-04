Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) shares the must-see sights from her hometown of Coppell, Texas

Anamia’s

“For dinner, you have to go to Anamia’s. It’s my favorite Tex-Mex restaurant. They have the best queso in the world, the best margaritas, the best fajitas … I take everybody there. It’s all nostalgic. It’s the place that we would go for family dinners, or you would go there with friends. It was the hot spot of Coppell.”

110 W. Sandy Lake Rd., Ste. 112; (972) 304-0321; anamias.com

Andrew Brown Park

“This is a nice place to meet a friend, catch up and go for a walk. It has a 12.2 kilometer circular trail and is the largest park in Coppell. It’s beautiful, really peaceful and nice. There are playgrounds in the park, basketball courts, lakes you can walk around. Part of the trail goes into the woods and out of the woods.”

260 E. Parkway Blvd.

Coppell Arts Center

“Coppell Arts Center is really cool. It’s in the Old Town Coppell area. They just had this huge refurbishment. They have a performance plaza, a community space, a gallery. The Main Hall is where you can see theater productions, and apparently they put on six productions per year. It’s a really cool place.”

505 Travis St.; (972) 304-7047; coppellartscenter.org

Coppell Deli

“This place is super-cool. It was built in 1989 and is still in its original location. It’s a breakfast spot. They serve these breakfast sandwiches that they’re famous for called Stubbs breakfast sandwiches. They’re named after Dallas Cowboys player Danny Stubbs. The Cowboys players used to go and have breakfast there. It’s very close to Irving, where the Dallas Cowboys facility was. Their bacon, egg and cheese Stubbs breakfast sandwich is delicious, and you have to get a side of Tater Tots with it. Then you’re good until dinner time. You might see a former football player there or a current player. There is Cowboys paraphernalia all over the place. It’s very obvious who they’re inspired by. You can watch sports games there, too. There are TVs everywhere. It’s the perfect place to hang out.”

449 W. Bethel Rd.; (972) 462-0101; coppelldelitx.com

Coppell Farmers Market

“We have a farmers market that is fun to take people to. It’s got local vendors who sell produce, plants, soaps … It’s always nice to take a stroll and see who’s there. I love meeting the locals and being able to support their businesses. I love that. Now that I’m older and go to farmers markets, I appreciate that so much more.”

768 W. Main St.; coppellfarmersmarket.org

Coppell High School’s Buddy Echols Field

“If you’re in Coppell on a warm fall night, go to a Coppell High School football game at Buddy Echols Field and soak up what football in Texas is all about. My high school is home to one of the premiere indoor athletic facilities in the nation. It’s massive and state of the art, to the point where the Dallas Cowboys used to practice at our indoor field. I used to be on the drill team and dance at the high school football games. When I was a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys, I used to return to my high school and practice on that field because it is so state of the art.”

185 W. Parkway Blvd.; (214) 496-6100; coppellathletics.net

The Coppell Historical Society and Museum

“We have a historical museum in Coppell. In it are the first three homes that were built there and have been preserved — Kirkland House, Ihnfeldt House and Wilson House — as well as the first little grocery store. It’s called Minyard’s Grocery & Market. I would say the most exciting thing to see is Minyard’s, which is this tiny little store. It was built in 1932. You can walk through the store and see where you used to be able to buy penny candy and eggs. It’s so adorable.”

700 S. Coppell Rd.; coppellhistorical society.org

Donut Palace

“This is the best place to go to or pick up doughnuts from on a Saturday morning and have them with coffee. They have the best glazed doughnuts. To this day, I always try to find a glazed doughnut that is as pillowy and sweet as theirs. They also have the best pigs in a blanket. I used to go to this place for doughnuts any time I had a big test in school. It’s so nostalgic and my favorite little doughnut place. The first time my husband came to visit my family in Coppell, I took him to Donut Palace. He loved it.”

600 E. Sandy Lake Rd.; (972) 393-0108

George Coffee + Provisions

“This place is so cute. It’s also in Old Town Coppell. Talk about an Instagrammable [location]! It’s this little white house with a wraparound porch. You can get a coffee and a cheese plate, and then take pictures on a rocking chair. The place is adorable. I’ve taken my husband there before.”

462 Houston St.; (469) 464-3107; georgecoffeeandprovisions.com