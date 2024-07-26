Some Soap Kids Have Too Much In Common With Their Parents

Mother May I: Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang, l.) expressed the importance of “Do as I say, not as I do” to her daughter, Hope (Annika Noelle).

There’s an old expression that says “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” — and that is certainly true for some soap parents and their offspring lately.

It’s so funny to watch B&B’s Brooke tell Hope to knock off the exact behavior she herself has exhibited for 30+ years. Hope has developed a crush on Steffy’s husband, Finn, much like Brooke developed a crush on Caroline’s husband, Ridge… and Stephanie’s husband, Eric… and Taylor’s husband, Ridge… and her daughter Bridget’s husband, Deacon… and Katie’s husband, Bill… and Taylor’s husband, Ridge, again.

Brooke: “I want to make sure you don’t make the same mistakes I made.”

Too late! Hope’s behavior makes sense based on the example set by her mother, but it runs counter to her repeated statement that she wanted to be with Thomas because he loved only her (while Liam flip-flopped between Hope and Steffy).

Hope: “I am deserving of a man who is intelligent, loyal, capable, a man just for me.”

Brooke: “And that man won’t be Finn.”

Not if Hope wants a man “just for her” because Finn’s loyalties are clearly with his wife and family. If Hope is out for revenge on Steffy for convincing Thomas to dump her, that’s a different story (and it would actually make more sense). At least she’s keeping her sense of humor.

Brooke: “Finn is married to a woman you have a history with, especially dealing with men.”

Hope: “What can I say? We have similar taste.”

Hope’s rival, Steffy, is exactly like her grandmother, Stephanie, who was Team Taylor and could never let anything go where Brooke was concerned.

Steffy: “Brooke tore our family apart.”

Ridge: “What do you think, she hit me in the head with a club and dragged me to a cave? No. I left your mother. I did that. If you want to be mad at someone, be mad at me. Or even better, don’t be mad at anybody.”

Ridge praised Steffy for her devotion to family, her intensity, her drive — all qualities that Steffy’s grand apple Stephanie had in spades. Those aren’t necessarily compliments.

Similar to B&B’s Brooke, Y&R’s Phyllis is trying to keep Summer from copying the same behavior she exhibits. Phyllis spent months stalking Danny and causing scenes but now she’s counseling Summer not to fight in public with Kyle.

Nick: “Words of wisdom from the queen of impulse control.”

Ha! Phyllis is right to steer her daughter away from public outbursts when she’s in the middle of a custody battle, but Summer can’t help behaving exactly like her mom. It’s a classic case of “Do as I say, not as I do” and it’s not going well.

Phyllis’s son is having better luck. Phyllis stuck her nose into his relationship with Heather and he called her right out.

Daniel: “You’re meddling.”

Phyllis: “I am a concerned, loving mother. I am not a meddler.”

Daniel: “Let us live our lives!”

That’s good advice for Jack and Diane, too, but they don’t see it. Kyle was abandoned by his mother when she faked her death, so it’s no surprise he’s not brimming with loyalty for her — especially not after she fired him. As for his dad, Kyle is behaving exactly like Jack would have at his age, resenting family interference and wanting to succeed on his own. Jack’s best friend, Nikki, called him on that, shading Diane in the process.

Nikki: “I just think it’s interesting that everything Diane wanted when she first came back to town, she now has.”

Jack got his back up, defending his bride and getting mad that Nikki only has “doubt and suspicion” about her. I’m sorry — didn’t Diane frame Nikki for her “murder” — why would Nikki ever trust her? Nikki should have retorted, “Hey, you hate Victor. That’s okay. It doesn’t interfere with our friendship.”

One tree that would not be too happy with his apples right now is Neil Winters. Lily and Devon’s constant fighting led to the breakup of Chancellor-Winters and it has been sad to watch.

Lily: “I’m excited about Chancellor.”

Devon: “But not about Winters.”

Perhaps Victor’s interference will reunite the siblings, but his softer daughter Abby — who just got engaged to Devon — might have something to say about it. Victor’s and Abby’s approach to business is apples and oranges.

Laura’s apples have been MIA on GH for too long so it will be nice to have Lucky back. Laura’s recent visit with her comatose daughter Lulu — where she ran into her former son-in-law, Dante — was overdue.

Dante: “She always said you were the best, most creative mom.”

Laura: “She made it easy.”

Dante: “Now Ace gets to experience that. It all makes sense.”

Laura: “What?”

Dante: “Why Lulu is such a great mom. She takes after her own.”

He said is. She is such a good mom. Bring Lulu back too!

Elsewhere, Maxie’s son, James, climbed out the window and took a “ride-share” at night to see Cody because Mac banned James from going to the stables after Cody lied to him. That mischievous kid is all Maxie, who did far worse as a young girl (stole pills, faked a pregnancy, dated jerks) before Mac and Felicia reeled her in. Now it’s Maxie’s turn to set her stepdad straight.

Maxie: “I lost a sibling once. I’m not going to lose another one. Mac can forgive Cody.”

Will Sonny’s children forgive him? The buildup to his custody battle with Ava has been excellent as he asks each one to testify on his behalf.

Sonny: “Who’s a better parent? Ava or me?”

Michael: “I’m not sure I’m the best person to use as a character witness. Scott is going to bring up the fact that mom sent Morgan to military school to keep him away from you, and that was after I was hit in the head with a bullet meant for you.”

Sonny got mad and kicked Michael out, so Michael suggested Kristina testify. She said, “What about Dante?” Oh yeah, Dad shot him. (Sorry, that was funny.)

It’s so ironic that Sonny’s desire to get custody of one kid is causing tension with his other kids. That court case is going to be lit.

DAYS’s Maggie and Sarah have grown closer, but I couldn’t believe officiant Maggie asked the assembled guests at Sarah and Xander’s nuptials to speak now or forever hold their peace. Has Maggie never seen a soap wedding? Right on cue, Xander’s mother popped in to apologize for being late and then bust Theresa for orchestrating the swap of Xander’s rightful Kiriakis paternity for Alex’s.

Fiona (to Alex): “You learned you’re Victor’s son from a letter? Do you still have it?”

Justin: “I have it right here.”

In what universe does Justin carry the paternity letter that Theresa tampered with in his jacket pocket to a wedding? Whatever, the truth came out that Fiona wrote the letter and Konstantin helped Theresa change the signature from Fiona to Angelica.

Alex: “You changed the letter?”

Theresa: “Yes! It was me! I changed the letter!”

Xander: “You are a sick woman.”

Game over, Theresa.

On a positive note, it was gratifying to see Justin so happy to be Alex’s dad again and Sonny got his brother back. Emotions were more fraught at the Kiriakis house where Xander lifted a glass to Victor’s portrait — and then threw it.

Xander: “To you, father. Looks like you saved the best joke for last.”

The good news is that there are two formidable fathers in Salem keeping their apples in line. The bad news is that Victor and Stefano do it via their portraits because they are both gone.

Hey. It’s only my opinion.