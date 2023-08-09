Soaps’ Sexiest Men B&B’s Thorsten Kaye (Ridge)

Are you comfortable with being considered a sex symbol? “No. I don’t even know what that means.”

What would your teenage self think if they found out you’d been named to a sexiest men list? “Oh, my teenage self would run out and buy every magazine that had an article on it because my teenage self was a complete moron.”

What will your wife, Susan Haskell (ex-Marty, ONE LIFE TO LIVE), think about you making this list? “Oh, she will never know. Trust me.”

What quality do you find sexiest in a woman? “I think a sense of humor is a big one.”

What physical attribute do you get the most compliments on? “Usually the back of my head because it means I’m walking away. That’s what people love to see.”

What is your idea of a romantic evening? “Oh, that’s easy. Same as any man, hockey, pizza and beer.”

What is your favorite romantic movie? “One of my favorite movies has always been Chariots of Fire. And romance doesn’t always have to be women and men; romance to me is having a dilemma and trying to find your way through it without hurting people.”

What music gets you in the mood? “Have you met me? I’m always in the mood and what you want is to find music that takes me out of the mood just to get a break.”

Complete this sentence. My heart races when… “We finally make the playoffs.”

What do you think fans find sexy about Ridge? “I have no idea. They must have really small television sets.”

What is your signature sent? “Testosterone. Is that a smell?”

Who do you think is the sexiest celebrity? “Lawrence Saint-Victor.”