Are you comfortable with being considered a sex symbol? “Sure, as opposed to a symbol of something less fun. When I first started on DAYS, Xander wasn’t that kind of a character. I didn’t really have to deal with the romance and sexiness side of being on a soap opera. Over the last two years, certainly that’s changed. I think it’s better for my character to be considered a little bit sexy. I’m quite happy to be among the ranks.”

What would your teenage self think if you found out you’d be named to a “Sexiest Men” list? “He’d be amused and astonished. I was a pretty awkward teenager. I was a little bit chunky, had really mad hair and Bugs Bunny buck teeth. When I first came to L.A., my very first agent was like, ‘So when are we getting your teeth fixed?’ ”

What qualities do you find sexiest in a woman? “Confidence, independence, knowing what she wants and an individual sense of style.”

What is the sexiest thing about your wife, Carmen Cusack? “Her butt [laughs]. And her eyes and when she sings to me.”

What physical attribute do you get the most compliments on? “I’m always taking my shirt off on DAYS, so general torso display is always being thrown out there. In general, when I meet people and they compliment me on something specific, it’s either my smile or my green eyes.”

What music do you find sexy? “My jam, my old seduction track, used to be the D’Angelo album, Brown Sugar. On top of being sexy music, it’s also really good. So it looks like you have good taste on top of trying to get some action.”

Complete this sentence: My heart races when… “Men aren’t immune to compliments. When they’re coming from the right person, they can make your day. Another thing for me is I really like being kissed on my ear. So a gentle breathy kiss on my ear.”