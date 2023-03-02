What makeup products are you enjoying right now? “The funny thing is, I don’t even wear makeup anymore unless I’m working. I do really like IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream. It’s a foundation and cream in one. It’s what I use on the show, and it works on me. I also use their Bye Bye Under Eye concealer. You only need to use the tiniest bit, and it stays on. The mascara that I enjoy, which I actually learned about from Camila Banus [Gabi], is Better Than Sex [from Too Faced]. You don’t need a lot, it doesn’t flake easily, and I can cry on the show and it doesn’t run.”

What’s your favorite beauty product from the drugstore? “L’Oréal Micellar Cleansing Water. It’s cheap, it comes in a big container, and it’s easy to take your makeup off with it.”

What do you wish your younger self had known about makeup? “Not to wear too much. I definitely look back at photos and go, ‘Oh, Lord.’ We all used to wear so much makeup. Also, glitter is not your friend. Everything had glitter in it. I’ve joked about that with Farah Fath [ex-Mimi, DAYS] and Kirsten Storms [ex-Belle, DAYS; Maxie, GH]: ‘Remember when we used to wear all that goopy lip gloss with all that glitter in it? The poor guys on the show had to kiss us.’ ”

What beauty products are in your purse? “It would really be Aquaphor Lip Repair. It comes in a tube. That’s it, especially in this day and age of wearing masks on a plane.”

What is your go-to lipstick shade? “I’m searching again. Every time I find a lipstick shade I love, it gets discontinued. We joke about it at work. The last one I loved was from Urban Decay. They had this line called Naked. The lip gloss was called Walk of Shame. I had to buy up every one they had on eBay.”

What products are must-haves for you when it comes to hair care? “I love the line by Oribe. Sometimes I splurge on their shampoos and conditioners, but they’re kind of expensive. I use their Grandiose Hair Plumping Mousse and Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil. Their Superfine Hairspray is really nice, too. It smells very luxurious. If I ever spurge on hair stuff, it’s that brand. Otherwise, I really like Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo and Conditioner.”