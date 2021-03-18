Fans are so happy you’re back! What does the warm welcome mean to you? “It feels good! I feel good, I feel fortunate and I’m having a blast. It feels really good to have that support and I don’t take it for granted. And on the show, I’m trying different things out and trying to keep people a little off-kilter — fans and even some scene partners. I’m not trying to mess with people, it’s just that he has gone through some things and has a different history now, so there’s a little bit more meaning behind everything.”

Dante recently survived a near-death experience courtesy of Alexis. What was it like to see Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) lunging at you with a syringe? “It was more painful than I thought it was going to be! I thought it would be like one of those fake blades you had when you were a kid with a spring in it, but it wasn’t really a spring-loaded syringe. But it was fun! Any time I work with Nancy, it’s great, because she’s all in and she’s a pro. I’m not sure she’s a pro at injecting people, but she’s pretty good at causing bodily harm on that show, so I was in good hands [laughs]!”

Settle this viewer debate: Was it in character or out of character for Dante to run in front of the syringe to save Franco? “Well, Roger [Howarth, Franco] was like, ‘Wow, why would you do that?’ Kind of like what his character was saying: ‘You’re not the smartest!’ Now, look, I don’t know if he would have done it if he wasn’t being pen-clicked up the wazoo to do crazy things. I’d like to think that he still would have done it, even though it’s someone like Franco, who he’s had less-than-favorable run-ins with in the past. In this instance, that meeting with Obrecht, that was the reason he did it, but I think myself and fans of the character would like to believe that yes, he is just that good a guy.”