On the subject of Hope and Liam’s marriage, what do you think: Should she stay or should she go? “Go. Go. Go. Go. I don’t believe in anyone having to ‘look the other way’ for the sake of ‘the family’. No one should sacrifice their own self-worth and happiness for the selfishness of their partner — especially if they haven’t learned their lesson.”

Which is more fun to play with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) — getting along or at each other’s throats? “Honestly? Getting along. I think it’s a rarity and that’s why it’s refreshing when they can actually put aside their differences and relate on a deeper level. After all, they do have a lot in common.”

What was the funniest fan reaction you saw online to the mannequin storyline? “Best thing I saw was over the holidays — a fan made Thomas, Hope and Evil Mannequin gingerbread cookies. It was brilliant! So creative!”

Other than Hope, which B&B character do you think would be most fun to see in mannequin form? “Eric Forrester. Without a doubt. I would love a giant John McCook [Eric] on set.”