Soap Alums Lauren-Marie Taylor and Julie Dove Visit The Locher Room

Lauren-Marie Taylor (ex-Stacey, Loving, l) and Julie Dove (ex-Connie, Days of our Lives).

On Wednesday, October 9 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, Loving original cast member Lauren-Marie Taylor, who played Stacey Donovan Forbes from 1983-1995 — when her character was the first to succumb to serial killer Gwyneth Alden — and Julie Dove, who just wrapped her multi-month run as serial killer Connie Viniski on Days of our Lives, will appear together with host Alan Locher on The Locher Room.

Longtime Companions

Taylor and D0ve have shared a deep friendship since the latter’s teenage years, thanks to a 10-year fan letter exchange that started when Dove was just 13. Now, they’re real-life friends, and they’ll be diving into their incredible story, which includes a visit to the set of Loving in the late ’80s. Dove explained to Soap Opera Digest in 2023, “While I was still in high school, I started writing fan letters to soap stars to get advice on being an actor and Lauren-Marie Taylor from Loving replied with a handwritten letter actually answering my questions. We were pen pals for years. In 1988, during my senior year of high school, she invited me to come spend a day on the set of Loving.”

In addition to her time on the soap, Taylor played Vickie in 1981 fright movie Friday the 13, Part 2 and she reprised her character in 2020’s Friday the 13th: Nine Lives. More recently, she once again played Vickie in All Hallows Eve Trickster in 2023. Taylor has also been making waves with her performance in the recent Sundance hit A Violent Nature. The New York native also did a 1980-81 stint on Ryan’s Hope as Eleanor Skofield and hosted a daily craft series for Lifetime called Handmade by Design. She and husband John Didrichsen share three children, Katherine, Wesley and Olivia.

Come hear all about their careers, personal stories, and the special bond that has grown between them—plus some fun behind-the-scenes moments that DAYS and Loving fans won’t want to miss!

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.